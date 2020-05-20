Gyms, salons prepare to reopen for phase two

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For more than 60 days, businesses like salons and gyms have been empty.
Scissors and weights have been collecting dust. But there could be light at the end of the tunnel with Governor Cooper expected to give the update to reopen that many owners have been hoping for.
Bettina Weick and her husband own Salon O2 on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. The salon is their sole income and with it being closed, it’s been a tough two months.
“Just trying to come up with money to cover expenses has been crazy,” said Weick. “We didn’t get PPP. I haven’t heard back on the small business loan. Our unemployment...we haven’t gotten. We’ve gotten nothing. We need to open.”
Along with needing cash flow again, Weick says shes frustrated with not knowing what she needs to do and guidelines to put in place once she is allowed to reopen.
“We’ve been going on different forums to look and see how people are opening in other states and trying to follow that,” said Weick. “But here we are, two months out, we have no money to buy supplies to reopen. So we’re digging deep into savings and trying to get the money to reopen. It’s just not fair."
Weick says it’s been hard to find paper towels, sanitizer, even hair color, and treatments.
Weick says clients have been calling non-stop to make appointments for as early as Friday evening.
“We’ve had people calling, really since day one, but especially in the last couple days," said Weick. "Everybody knows that phase two is supposed to start soon, but it’s just hard for us because we haven’t heard an official word. So we can’t even plan. We don’t even know if he says today, ‘you can open Friday,’ I don’t want to book people and have to reschedule once again. We’re all just tired of doing that.”
Weick says they plan to space the chairs out more, wear masks, but keeping deep cleaning brushes and other tools between clients is something they’ve always done at Salon O2.
“There’s protocol that we always follow regardless of a pandemic of not," said Weick.
