Gym owners frustrated about having to stay closed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper laid out the plans for Phase 2 of the reopening.
While restaurants, hair salons and other businesses can reopen with limited capacity, gyms and fitness facilities must remain closed.
For Muscleworx owner Jason Morgan this is the last straw and he is ready to fight to reopen his gym.
“My plan is Tuesday morning at the latest is to have my attorney deliver a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order of the executive order 130 and any other executive order that prevents us from being able to open our businesses,” said Morgan.
“This has been about common sense,” added Morgan. This has been about people who own businesses that need to work. We haven't gotten the help and all we want to do is make a living.”
Morgan also says that he is moving from his current premises south of Monkey Junction in Wilmington and is working to find a new location in town.
The news is also frustrating for Burn Bootcamp trainer, Jeff Washington. He was ready to reopen on Friday.
“We had a very extensive plan to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines,” said Washington. “Having limited capacity and following other guidelines that allowed other businesses to open.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.