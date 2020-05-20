Former NHCO school board member Dorothy DeShields dies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dorothy DeShields, a former member of the New Hanover County Board of Education passed away Wednesday after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
DeShields retired from the school board in 2012 after serving two terms. Prior to her election to the school board, she was a New Hanover County School administrator and a part-time instructor at UNCW’s Watson School of Education.
The longtime educator and Wilmington native began her career in Washington, D.C. before moving closer to home to take a teaching job in Pender County. She would later return to New Hanover County where she became principal at Gregory School. During her 12 year tenure there, she was instrumental in leading her staff to develop and successfully implement New Hanover County’s first magnet school that became Gregory School of Science, Mathematics and Technology.
DeShields served on the New Hanover County Board of Education from 2004-2012.
