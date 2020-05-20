First Alert Forecast: stormy for a while yet...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! And WHEW!!! Please stay alert as a stormy pattern continues across the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday features...
- numerous showers and downpours will soak gardens with multiple inches of rain.
- spotty poor-drainage flooding is likely and main-stem river flooding will become possible.
- a stray strong or even severe storm may enter the mix.
- cool and clammy east breezes will flow around 10 mph and higher gusts are possible.
- temperatures to remain mired in the 60s and 70s.
By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure is likely to have muscled-out this rainy Carolina low. And the scheme for Memorial Day, for example, is nice: sun, a relatively low 20% chance for a storm, and highs in the warmer upper 70s and lower 80s.
Catch the details on all this and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.