Despite ‘commitment,’ Trillium opts to go with Kentucky firm rather than Coastal Horizons for operation of controversial treatment center

“From the first conversation that Trillium and New Hanover County leadership had about creating a long-term recovery program for people dealing with substance use disorders, we discussed replicating The Healing Place model. The Healing Place reports about 75% of alumni still in recovery one year after completing their program, as compared to the national average of around 50%. This unique social model recovery program has proven extraordinary success in helping people achieve recovery from substance use disorders for more than 40 years. We value our partnership with Coastal Horizons and have contracts with them to provide many services for members across our region. While they were among the potential providers to operate the site on Medical Center Drive, Trillium ultimately decided to contract with The Healing Place of Louisville, KY, the original developer of this highly successful model.”