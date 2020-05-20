Coast Guard Cutter Diligence departing Wilmington for last time Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence will be leaving Wilmington - its home since 1994 - on Monday, May 25.
The Coast Guard has announced that the Diligence is scheduled to depart from Wilmington Monday to conduct “a patrol in support of the Seventh Coast Guard District,” before returning to its new homeport of Pensacola, Florida.
“The past and present crew of Diligence have truly appreciated the support of the Wilmington community over the years,” said Cdr. Luke Slivinski, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence. “Our close and welcoming relationship has been special and we’ll miss calling the Coast Guard City of Wilmington our home, but we’re eager to embark on the adventure of establishing a new home port following this patrol.”
