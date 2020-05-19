Pender County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials announced.
The deputy is in isolation at home and under a doctor’s care, health officials said.
“Our supervisors and command staff are working with the Pender County Health Department to determine if any members of the office were in contact with the deputy,” said Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler. “Our supervisory staff will contact any members of the office who may need to be tested.”
The deputy, a Pender County resident, was assigned to an administrative desk at the Pender County Jail. The deputy had limited contact with offenders at the jail.
“There is no evidence to indicate the deputy contracted the virus from working inside the Pender County Jail or from any offenders incarcerated within the jail,” said Cutler.
County officials said, to date, there have been no offenders at the jail who have presented symptoms of COVID-19. The offenders were issued facemasks prior to this positive case as per recommendations from the sheriff office’s contracted medical provider.
There are procedural directives in place to screen everyone entering the jail facility, officials said.
The Pender County Jail staff is following CDC guidelines regarding disinfecting work areas and social distancing, as well as provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to employees to assure a safe work environment.
