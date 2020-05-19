New Lowes Foods store to open in Southport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lowes Foods, a Carolinas-based grocery store, will open its newest location at 5011 Southport Crossing Way at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 20
This area is a local retail destination with over two dozen stores and the new, 49,000 square foot Lowes Foods will employ close to 200 people.
The new store features the largest pull-up service in the chain; it has six bays.
“At a time when shoppers are using our Lowes Foods To Go service online ordering and pick-up service more than ever, we hope this store will be a welcome addition to the Southport community," said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe.
Nationally, drive-through shopping is up 300 percent so the Lowes Foods To Go service has expanded the number of pick-up locations to accommodate the increase in demand.
“This is our brand-new Lowes Food To Go pull-up deck. We have six locations numbered on the bottom. You let them know which number you’re pulled into and we will bring it right out to you,” said one of the employees.
Lowes Foods Originals featured in the Southport store include the Smokehouse, Sammy’s signature sandwiches, Bread Crumb bakery and more.
New to the store is the first Boxcar Coffee on the coast, a coffee shop with an assortment of beverages that can be purchased to go.
A Beer Den will have growlers to go, although sip ‘n’ shop is temporarily on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This kind of shows the independent, the small brewers, your neighbors, the people you live with – this is their deal,” said Matt, a Lowes Foods employee.
All the associates will be wearing masks and staff hopes customers will wear masks too.
