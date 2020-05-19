New Hanover Co. animal shelter to allow adoptions through appointments only starting Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Animal Service Unit says it will begin a soft opening allowing adoptions by appointment only beginning Friday, May 22.
Officials are asking those interested in adopting an animal to find one they’re interested in on the shelter’s Facebook page or at petharbor.com.
You are then asked to call 910-798-7500 to set up an appointment with shelter staff to meet the animal.
“Upon arrival to (the Animal Services Unit) please wait outside and call the number listed above to let us know you are here and we will meet you outside,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Please have a photo of the animal to show shelter staff and they will bring the animal to the play yard for interaction. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during these times.”
Adoption hours
Monday - Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (adopter must be at shelter no later than 11 a.m. to adopt)
Saturday hours will not begin until May 30 due to the shelter being closed May 23-May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.