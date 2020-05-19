MBPD identifies rival gang members involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting; 2 still wanted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have identified those involved in Sunday night’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard as rival gang members from Chesterfield County, authorities announced Monday.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the members had an ongoing issue in their home community, traveled to Myrtle Beach, and “continued their conflict with reckless acts in our community.”
RELATED COVERAGE | Four in custody, several injured after shooting on Ocean Boulevard
Police said two people were shot and a third person suffered another injury, but several other people were put in harm’s way during the shooting that took place around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police announced late Monday that they arrested Deantez Griffin, 17, of Pageland, Quandre Tyson, 20, of Pageland. Both are charged with seven counts of attempted murder.
Police also announced that Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, who they said is active duty in the U.S. Navy, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. They said he is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. He also faces seven counts of attempted murder.
Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, was also arrested and charged in the case. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a juvenile was also taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.
Myrtle Beach police said they’re still searching for two people wanted for their involvement in the shooting. Antonio Brown Jr., 22, of Cheraw and Dennis Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, are wanted on eight counts of attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting on the whereabouts of Brown or Stewart are asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Austin Johnson was walking down Ocean Boulevard, shopping with his twin brother when he said bullets started flying. He grabbed his phone and started documenting the scene on Facebook Live moments after the shooting.
“It was just a panic feeling. You see it happening in the news, you see it happening all over, but then it hits too close whenever you’re actually involved in the situation,” said Johnson. “It just caught me off guard. It’s something you don’t expect to happen, but you know it’s going to happen. It’s just something you have to take the risk of coming to Myrtle Beach for. Myrtle Beach has just turned into gang violence.”
Johnson said he’s been visiting Myrtle Beach for almost 15 years. He’s staying until Wednesday but said he has no plans to come back to Ocean Boulevard after Sunday night’s shooting.
And it’s comments like that that have businesses along Ocean Boulevard upset about the violence.
The owner of Boardwalk Coffee Shop, Deann Sarver, said she’s disappointed because it damages the reputation of Myrtle Beach.
“I’m just sad. Just really disappointed that that happened after the coronavirus. That was a big blow and then to have that is sad because I feel like it’s just a couple bad people amongst all these amazing, awesome families that came to have a rest and to enjoy, so I hate that it happened," Sarver said.
Sarver added that she was very pleased with the quick response from Myrtle Beach police.
The department said that this behavior will not be tolerated as more tourists come to the city over the summer.
“We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships, and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators. We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions,” according to the MBPD.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.