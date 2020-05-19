‘It’s an interesting time because parents can see if it’s a good fit.’: Families now consider full-time homeschooling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It has been an interesting school year for area students. Some have found the transition to homeschooling difficult, while others have thrived.
Families have started to consider keeping online learning in the household, instead of face-to-face learning.
“Some parents are concerned about whether or not that students are really going to get anything out of it,” said Sarah Gubitz, supervisor of online learning for New Hanover County Schools. “This is such an interesting time because parents can actually see based on what’s going on and if this is a really good fit for their student.”
Gubitz oversees the NHCS e-Academy, which is a program where students can apply to be fully home-schooled, or take certain classes online.
It involves common core classes, or upper-level learning classes for middle and high school.
e-Academy is an alternative way of learning for kids who may not be able or wanting to be in a face-to-face learning environment.
“In the beginning, it was kind of a struggle to kind of get into a groove," said Jack Viorel, whose child is a member of e-Academy. "We had some, you know, just some days where it was just kind of frustrating. But once we kind of got into the, the, you know, the groove of it, and he, he’s very disciplined on his own.”
Students who want to be involved in sports or even clubs can still do so in their district school.
