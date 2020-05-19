First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cool and rainy stretch

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region initially features a sluggish and soggy low pressure system, but a brighter and drier high pressure ridge ought to build in by Memorial Day.
Keep your umbrella and WECT Weather App interactive radar handy for the next few days! Widespread clouds will sponsor scattered, locally heavy showers and storms. Also expect temperatures to park in the 60s and 70s amid cool-ish east breezes.
Elevated rain chances will continue through the end of the week and most places will grab two-plus inches. Isolated spots: five or more! Grounds will accept most of the water gracefully, but spotty instances of lowland flooding are possible.
Your Memorial Day weekend forecast features fewer rain-clouds and longer sunny spells. Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
