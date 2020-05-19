City leaders to host virtual COVID-19 town hall meeting for minorities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Councilmen Clifford Barnett and Kevin Spears will host a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 Thursday, May 21 for the minority community. The city leaders say African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and that’s the motivation behind the meeting.
"We’re doing it because of how drastically we’re being affected by this virus and it seems as if our community is ignoring the info," Councilman Spears says. "Plus, we want to give people an opportunity to voice their concern with healthcare professionals who reflect their interests."
According to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans account for 32 percent of positive cases and 35 percent of deaths in North Carolina.
While the meeting will focus on the impact the virus has on the minority community, Councilman Barnett says the meeting is for everyone.
"Basically what we want to do in that town hall is just remind not only minority communities but everybody that this is a serious issue," Barnett says. "You want to do those things that the CDC is asking you to do. Things like wash your hands, remain social distancing like we are now., wear a mask."
The live event starts Thursday at 6:30 p.m. To join in, click here.
