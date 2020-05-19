Baby can’t wait: 911 dispatcher assists with childbirth

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Unable to make it to the hospital, a pregnant woman gave birth, Tuesday, in the Owen Hill area under the guidance of a 911 dispatcher.
Jasmine Collins, a dispatcher at the Bladen County Sheriff’s received the call and used her training to keep the caller calm.
Using her telecommunicator emergency medicine guidelines, Collins talked to the brother of the expecting mother and guided him through the appropriate steps to deliver the child.
“We appreciate the hard work and great job our telecommunicators do on a daily basis with all types of calls,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker.
EMS was dispatched to the scene where a baby girl had been delivered without any problems.
The mother and child are doing well.
