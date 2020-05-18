WPD to use drones to help preserve PPE supplies

This week, Wilmington City Council is expected to authorize the police department to apply for a federal grant under the Coronavirus Emergency Program. According to notes supplied to council, the more than $234,000 grant will help the department purchase an ultraviolet light sterilization chamber, first aid kits and eight drones. City manager Sterling Cheatham says those drones will let officers observe activity in real time without having to get involved directly. In turn, that will help preserve the PPE supply.