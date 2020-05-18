Woman accused of breaking into home, assaulting man with hammer in Shallotte

Terri Mitchell, 35, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff | May 18, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 10:47 AM

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of breaking into a home in Shallotte and assaulting a man with a hammer Sunday.

Terri Mitchell, 35, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and injure.

According to an arrest warrant, Mitchell broke into a home in the 1800 block of Little Shallotte River Dr. while two people were inside.

She then allegedly assaulted one of the occupants with a hammer.

