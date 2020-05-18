Wilmington police arrest a man for assault and rape

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of assaulting and raping a woman in the 600 block of Harnett Street Sunday, May 17, has been arrested.
On Monday, officers with the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) arrested 55-year-old Dewey Lamont Pickett in connection with the assault and rape of his ex-girlfriend.
The victim accused Pickett of assaulting and raping her and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center because of the severity of her injuries.
WPD charged him with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation.
Bond information is not yet available.
