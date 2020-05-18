‘Scream’ sequel to film in Wilmington later this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “relaunch” of the iconic slasher film franchise “Scream” was officially announced on Monday and it will be filmed in the Port City.
Principal photography for the fifth installment of “Scream” will take place in Wilmington later this year when safety protocols are in place, Deadline reports.
Not much is known about the plot of the new movie but it will be an original story with David Arquette, who has appeared in all four previous films, set to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.
“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my “Scream" family, old and new,” Arquette stated. " ‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”
The “Scream” film franchise was directed by the late Wes Craven and has grossed approximately $600 million worldwide. The first movie, released in 1996, is considered a horror classic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.