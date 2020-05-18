Paying for college during a pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, parents and their children may find themselves in a different financial situation than where they were when they filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which determines their eligibility for student financial aid.
Brittany Privott, of the College Foundation of North Carolina, a free service of the State of North Carolina that promotes access to higher education and assists students with planning for furthering their education, said communication is key.
“We have a lot of high school seniors right now who are really nervous when it comes to having to pay for this with parents losing their jobs,” she said. "Communication is key when it comes to situations like that. We really encourage them to reach out to their desired college the college they committed to and communicate to the financial aid office any loss of income. Financial aid offices will report that to the federal government and adjust their FAFSA accordingly."
Some students changed their plans, opting to take a gap year or head to a community college instead.
“North Carolina community colleges are fantastic option and they have a seamless transfer program to go to any of the 16 public schools in the state,” Privott said.
She said scholarships are available and advises students to visit CFNC.org.
