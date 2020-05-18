New Hanover County Commission OK’s next steps for hospital exploration

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With a unanimous vote Monday morning, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved the Partnership Advisory Group’s (PAG) recommendation to narrow its focus of potential partners for New Hanover Regional Medical Center to three organizations: Atrium Health, Duke University and Novant Health.
The board also directed the PAG to begin developing letters of intent to the three organizations. An update on the PAG’s progress is expected at the board’s June 15 meeting.
In total, the PAG received six responses to its request for proposal from an array of healthcare systems from both inside and outside North Carolina. The group unanimously voted earlier this month to recommend Atrium Health, Duke University and Novant Health.
While the PAG will focus its efforts on the three aforementioned organizations, Monday’s vote does not eliminate the other three proposers: HealthSpan (Bon Secours Mercy Health), HCA Healthcare and UNC Health.
A public hearing has been scheduled for June 22 to receive comments on all six proposals.
