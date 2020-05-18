Large crowd gathers to dance in middle of Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A large crowd gathered in the middle of Ocean Boulevard Sunday afternoon, despite recommendations from city, state and national leaders to practice social distancing.
The incident was caught in multiple viral videos on Facebook that have been viewed thousands of times.
The people in the videos are dancing to music, and there are several golf carts parked in the middle of Ocean Boulevard near 12th Avenue North.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has not responded to a request for comment regarding the situation.
