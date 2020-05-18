“He would give you the shirt off his back”: Friends remember shooting victim as well-loved member of the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - News of Shawn “Skidog” Grady’s fatal shooting spread quickly Monday night. The 50-year-old party promoter was eulogized on his Facebook page shortly after Wilmington Police confirmed he died after being shot twice in the stomach at a home in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue.
“It’s heartbreaking for him to be such a great person and to have done so much for the community," said Cory Wisborne, a friend of Grady who has put on events with him.
"We all feel like he deserved more time; it’s just heartbreaking. Always willing to sacrifice for the next person and genuine, all around genuine. You don’t come across that many people in a lifetime,” he added.
Wisborne’s comments are in line with the plethora of community members who say Grady was nothing but an advocate for the community and would do anything for anybody.
"Looking at my timeline in total shock I just can’t believe it," said a friend on Facebook. "You were always showing love and looking out for people and of course the kid’s in my hometown."
Larry Fuller says he knew Grady for decades.
"He was really a great guy, he would give you the shirt off his back," Fuller told WECT. "I met him in junior high school. He could really play basketball and was a real competitor but humble guy. I enjoyed him as a teammate and friend."
Brandon Hickman, also known as Bigg B of Coast 97.3, knew Grady well.
He posted the following on his Facebook page:
'I’m hurt, angry, sick," Hickman said on his Facebook page. "No one deserves anything like this...Man Northside...I saw you feed the community...put shoes on kids feet that didn't have anything...we got some uniforms for some kids...man...Anything for community I was in it with you...One of my biggest supporters....Rest Easy Northside."
Grady’s shooting death is the second in the city in a week. Daiquan Jacobs was shot on Eastwood Road on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10. Police say after Jacobs was shot, his car sped down Oleander Drive eventually crashing into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people have been charged in that homicide.
Police have not said what led up to Grady’s shooting and so far no one has been arrested.
Wilmington Police officials were not available for comment Monday night.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.