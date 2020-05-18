First Alert Forecast: Arthur slides away, new soaker system moves in from the west

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday and thanks for checking in! As it churns northward through the Outer Banks, Tropical Storm Arthur will continue to bring only indirect impacts to the Cape Fear Region Monday. Expect variable clouds, warm northwest breezes, the chance for a stray leftover shower or storm, an elevated risk of rip currents, and afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s.
Rain chances of very healthy 50+ percentages blanket your midweek forecast period as a pokey upper-level low pressure system wobbles over the Carolinas. Flooding and / or severe thunderstorm chances are not especially high but they are not zero, so plan to stay alert. Temperatures in this stretch: mainly 70s for the daylight hours, no cooler than 60s for the nights.
A ridge of high pressure appears likely to build by Memorial Day weekend. So for now, your holiday forecast continues to look favorable with daily rain chances less than 50% and seasonable warmth. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or tap into a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
