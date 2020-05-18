Federal grand jury wraps with no criminal charges for Chemours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Federal prosecutors wrapped up their review of Chemours earlier this year and declined to pursue criminal charges over chemical discharges into the Cape Fear River.
“In March 2020, the U.S. Attorney notified the Company that, after an extensive review of the law and all the facts, it declined to pursue any criminal action against Chemours and is closing its file,” the company told shareholders.
Chemours, a spinoff of DuPont, has seen more scrutiny in North Carolina since summer 2017, when an expose in the Star-News revealed decades of chemical discharges into the city’s water supply from the Chemours plant upstream.
