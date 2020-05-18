Construction contractor working at NHC middle school tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A construction contractor completing renovations at Emma B. Trask Middle School has notified New Hanover County Schools that a construction employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced on Monday.
The last date the employee was present at the school was Friday, May 8.
Out of an abundance of caution, the construction contractor has requested that employees on the same construction team self-isolate for a period of 14 days.
Additional cleaning and sanitizing measures have been implemented at the school, NHCS official say.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.