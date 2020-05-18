Brunswick Co. Commissioners vote not to fund WAVE Transit route for FY21

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioners on Monday night chose not to spend $32,072 on the Brunswick Connector, the WAVE Transit route that reaches into the northern part of their county through Leland and Navassa. The vote against the funding request was unanimous.
WAVE Transit Executive Director Albert Eby reached out to commissioners after council members in Leland voted to pull funding to keep the service running for the next fiscal year. According to the agenda item in front of commissioners, Eby sent an email to Deputy County Manager Steve Stone and Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis, advising that unless the County and/or Navassa make up Leland’s proposed $54,636 share of the local funding, WAVE would begin the process to end the service in August.
According to Commissioner Marty Cooke, members voted unanimously not to support the funding request. Cooke added the request could be brought back for consideration, after county administration determined why the municipalities chose not to underwrite the service. Cooke also mentioned Leland Town Council’s decision to begin looking into creating its’ own transit system.
