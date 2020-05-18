Brunswick Co. Commissioners vote not to fund WAVE Transit route for FY21

WAVE Transit Executive Director Albert Eby reached out to commissioners after council members in Leland voted to pull funding to keep the service running for the next fiscal year. According to the agenda item in front of commissioners, Eby sent an email to Deputy County Manager Steve Stone and Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis, advising that unless the County and/or Navassa make up Leland’s proposed $54,636 share of the local funding, WAVE would begin the process to end the service in August.