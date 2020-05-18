American Red Cross launches Virtual Family Assistance Center for families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The American Red Cross is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one from COVID-19.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, but especially for those who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Valerie Cole, Ph.D. Manager, Individual Disaster Care for the Red Cross. “Not only have these families experienced the unexpected passing of a loved one, but they are also facing additional challenges caused by this public health emergency. We want them to know that the Red Cross is here to provide compassion and support as they grieve.”
In North Carolina, as of May 18, 661 people have died from the coronavirus. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process.
"We understand that with this loss comes many needs, including emotional support and other services," says James Jarvis, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear. "We’ve created this Virtual Family Assistance Center for anyone in the U.S. dealing with loss around COVID-19 to get the help and support they need. "
Anyone dealing with grief from a coronavirus-related death can click here to access a support hub. People without internet access can call 833-492-0094 for help.
The virtual services are completely confidential and free.
