WECT honored as Best Newscast among Encore readers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Encore Readers’ Choice awards were unveiled Saturday night and WECT was among those receiving honors this year.
Encore readers selected WECT as “Best Local Newscast" in the area. Also being recognized by the readers, Ashlea Kosikowski for Best Female Newscaster and Jon Evans for Best Male Newscaster. Click here for a list of all of the awards for this year.
This year’s award announcements were held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
Thank you to those who voted for our team. We appreciate the recognition!
