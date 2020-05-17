Three people, one with semi-automatic rifle, arrested near shooting victim’s funeral

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were arrested in the area of Daiquan Jacob’s funeral Saturday. Jacobs was shot in his car on Eastwood Road Sunday, May 10, and eventually crashed into a tree on Oleander Dr. where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, the Wilmington Police Department’s Mobile Field Force Unit and SABLE were conducting surveillance in the 500 block of Red Cross Street in reference to the homicide victim’s funeral when officers observed an orange Mustang stop in the intersection of 6th and Campbell Sts. Police witnessed a male wearing a black ski mask get out of the vehicle, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
All police units converged on the vehicle along with SABLE, and took the male and three individuals inside the vehicle into custody. After searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded AK-47 as well as several types of illegal narcotics and U.S. currency.
The following people were arrested:
Jeremiah Thompson, 21, is charged with possession of schedule VI of controlled substance, possession of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), and armed to the terror of the public wearing a mask and hood on a public place. He was given a $75,000 secured bond.
Shakeal Thompson, 26, is charged with possession of MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver within 1000 feet of a school (Douglas Academy) and maintaining controlled substances in a vehicle, possession of schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $150,000 s secured bond.
Quaddarrius Cotton, 22, is charged with possession of schedule I heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin within 1000 feet of a school (Douglas Academy), possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $100,000 secured bond. A mug shot for Cotton has not been provided at this time.
A fourth passenger in the vehicle was not charged.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.