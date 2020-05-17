Part of Front Street to be closed for most of work week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington says a portion of North Front Street between Chestnut and Grace Streets is expected to be closed Monday afternoon into Thursday evening.
That’s in the 200 block of North Front. A crane will be working in that area throughout this week to lift several mobile communication antennas, cabinets and other materials to the roof of the Murchison Building downtown.
The closure is expected to start Monday, May 18th at 12:30 p.m.
