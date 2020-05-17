NC Sheriff’s Association, local sheriffs respond to Judge order to allow indoor worship services

“We are in unprecedented times, and our governor is having to make some tough decisions, based on the information he is being given," said Sheriff McMahon to WECT. "I have spoken with several church leaders about their concerns and desire to meet with their congregations. While I would never want churches to become hotspots, I have confidence that any of our churches that decide to meet will take appropriate precautionary measures to keep their congregants safe. I believe that at this point each church leader should be given the discretion as to how they choose to hold their service. I pray that God will give them wisdom and discretion.”