Man arrested after jumping into the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested a man after he jumped into the Cape Fear River Saturday morning.
At around 11 a.m., police responded to Market and Water Street in reference to an intoxicated man, taking his clothes off, and jumping into the river.
56-year-old Michael Graham was located in the water, clinging to a dock, once police arrived on the scene. EMS and fire crews responded. They were able to get him out safely.
Graham was arrested and charged with Public Consumption, Disorderly Conduct and Indecent Exposure, and given a $1,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.