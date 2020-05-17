First Alert Forecast: T.S. Arthur tracking east of the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend!
Your First Alert Weather team continues to have our eye on Tropical Storm Arthur. This storm will be tracking just off the Carolina coastline, but we won’t be seeing major impacts here in the Cape Fear. Biggest impacts will be an elevated rip current risk and the chance for a few gusty showers. If you’re heading out to the beach today or tomorrow please use caution in the waves. Heaviest showers will be overnight into Monday morning.
Monday rain chances will remain on the low side as Arthur continues to move to the NE. By Tuesday, another low pressure system will move in from the west and will increase our rain chances through the end of the week. You can monitor radar, check your hourly forecast as well your 7 and 10 day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
