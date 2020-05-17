First Alert Forecast: T. S. Arthur to graze Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! You know? It's interesting. In 2014, a hurricane named Arthur started near the Bahamas and grazed the Cape Fear Region en route toward the Outer Banks. Today, the 2020 incarnation of Arthur is set to do just about the same thing, except as a tropical storm and not a hurricane. Will Arthur bring major impacts? No, but, as its center jogs just northward along and just off of the Cape Fear coastline, it will bring a cool couple of days of weather...
Sunday: Enjoy warm sun and cloud intervals and afternoon temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few spotty showers could even pop up and drift westward. East breezes will generally flow around 10 mph but punchier gusts of 20+ mph are probable. Surf will trend rougher with a high risk of rip currents, so please exercise caution!
Sunday night: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers. Showers may briefly trend more numerous for portions of Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties late. East and northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph ought to be the rule, but more aggressive 20+ mph gusts will remain possible on the barrier islands. Temperatures will settle around 70.
Monday: Expect clouds and sun and perhaps a lingering shower or storm; the heaviest and most widespread precipitation will be lifting or have lifted north of the Cape Fear Region. Amid light north or northwest winds, temperatures will grow rapidly through the 70s and 80s. In spots where more midday sun develops, a few lower 90s may briefly mix in, too.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features additional shower chances and seasonably mild to warm temperatures. Catch those values in your seven-day outlook for Wilmington right here! And don’t forget, your WECT Weather App is good for a full ten days which is good for a peek at Memorial Day itself! Thanks so much for your trust and have a great day!
