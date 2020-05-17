First Alert Forecast: T. S. Arthur to graze Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! You know? It's interesting. In 2014, a hurricane named Arthur started near the Bahamas and grazed the Cape Fear Region en route toward the Outer Banks. Today, the 2020 incarnation of Arthur is set to do just about the same thing, except as a tropical storm and not a hurricane. Will Arthur bring major impacts? No, but, as its center jogs just northward along and just off of the Cape Fear coastline, it will bring a cool couple of days of weather...