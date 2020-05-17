Columbus County Schools offers guide to graduation plans

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has published a website with information for all high school graduations within the county. This includes directions, times, rain dates and how to watch or listen.
These are the current dates and times for graduation ceremonies.
- East Columbus High School – May 21st 6PM – (Rain Date May 26th 6PM)
- Columbus Career and College Academy (at SCC) – May 22nd 10 AM (Rain Date May 27th 10 AM)
- West Columbus High School – May 22nd 6PM (Rain Date May 27th 6PM)
- South Columbus High School – May 23rd 8AM (Rain Date May 26th 8AM)
All ceremonies will be broadcast on 89.9 FM. Additionally, live streams will be available on the Columbus County Schools’ official Twitter & Facebook pages (as well as each high school’s individual Facebook page), their official Roku & YouTube channels.
Cable providers Spectrum & ATMC will also be a broadcasting partners, airing ceremonies on channel 97 (ATMC) and 1304 (Spectrum).
For even more information, you can visit http://www.ccsgraduation.com/
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.