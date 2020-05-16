Wilmington business helps celebrate milestones during COVID-19

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Special signs were set up Saturday morning in a Brunswick County neighborhood.
The owner of Wilmington’s Sign Gypsies, Amanda Fontana, hopes the display would bring a smile to the faces of this year’s graduating class. Many members of the class of 2020 are unable to walk across the stage and collect their diploma due to concerns about large crowds in the midst of COVID-19.
“Its kind of bittersweet because we cant really graduate with our friends and we cant really walk traditionally- walk across the stage like we wanted to. But its still a new chapter in our lives so its still exciting at the same time,” said Jordan Foy, a North Brunswick graduating senior.
Her school’s ceremonies have been split into small groups, but even though graduation is not outright cancelled, its still a tough pill to swallow.
“They’re missing out on a lot of things they really do deserve,” echoed Fontana.
Fontana says she’s seen her Sign Gypsies business pick up a lot since the pandemic started. She’s put up displays for graduates, new mothers, birthdays, couples marking anniversaries and people celebrating their last days of chemo.
“People are looking for a way to celebrate everything they can. Especially during this period of uncertainty and anxiety and the signs give them an outlet for that,” said Fontana. “You can’t take peoples happiness and joy away. You know, I tell a lot of people hope isn’t going to get cancelled and joy isn’t gonna get cancelled. You can still celebrate all of life’s moments you just have to do it differently."
