Tropical Storm Watch issued from Surf City to Outer Banks

MIAMI, FL (WECT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck in the Outer Banks in response to the formation of Tropical Depression One off the coast of central Florida.
The watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible inside that watch area within 48 hours.
According to the NWS, the depression is expected to move forward offshore over the next day parallel to Florida. After that point, the models conflict on whether the system comes inland to our coast or stays offshore. The NWS says tropical storm force winds and heavy rain could be possible on Monday with this system. Dangerous surf conditions and increased rip currents are expected as well.
The system is expected to become a tropical storm either late Saturday or Sunday. It would take the name of “Arthur" at that point.
The WECT First Alert Forecast team continues to monitor the developments and will update this story as more information becomes available.
