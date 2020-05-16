Town sends out warning after small black bear spotted in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning folks in the area to be aware that a small black bear was wandering the area Friday night.
Folks initially caught a glimpse of the bear on Island Drive. Officers noticed it in the area of Lagoon Drive as well.
Bears, of course, like to hunt for food sources, so authorities are asking people to remove outside water and food sources, along with keeping their grill lids down and secured.
Authorities say to call 911 if you spot the bear. They are working with animal control to try to get it over the bridge.
