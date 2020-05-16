Pridgen verbally commits to UNCW, according to website

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An online site that monitors movement inside college basketball reported Saturday that Holy Cross star athlete Joe Pridgen has verbally committed to transfer to UNCW.
Pridgen would be the latest addition to Coach Takayo Siddle’s roster. Siddle took over the head coaching job just weeks ago and has been working on adding players.
The website “verbalcommits.com” reported Saturday that Pridgen made the verbal commitment. The 6′5″ forward averaged 17.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Holy Cross. He has three years of eligibility left.
