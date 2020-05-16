Freeman Park temporarily closed to vehicle traffic for safety reasons

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach temporarily closed Freeman Park to vehicle traffic at 12:30 Saturday afternoon for safety reasons and after reaching capacity, according to a news release. You can still get there by walking if you’d prefer.
That part of Pleasure Island is quite popular as folks can drive certain vehicles on the beach with a pass. According to the town, public safety officials will continue to assess the situation to see if they can reopen the park safely Saturday.
Unless it’s opened earlier, the plan now is to open up for vehicles again. However, officials assume it will get busy and they may have to close it down again on Sunday for a time.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.