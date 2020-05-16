First Alert Forecast: eyes on potential “Arthur”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a gorgeous late spring day across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy bright sunshine, a few popcorn clouds, mellow southeasterly breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s. Of course, it may be locally a little warmer inland and a little cooler at the beach. And speaking of the beach: the risk of rip currents will be moderate to high, so apply caution!
Between Sunday and Monday, a tropical or subtropical low pressure system - possibly named “Arthur” - remains likely to cruise northward just off of the Cape Fear coastline. Impacts ought to be limited to a brief gusty shower and rip currents, so please continue to keep it safe in the surf if you are headed to the saltwater. Temperatures will for sure still invite you to the water! Expect highs in the 80s and touch of humidity, too.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features a trend toward slightly cooler weather for the middle of next week as an upper-level low pressure system - think “cold pocket of air aloft” - rotates over the Cape Fear Region. This feature could also trip a helpful shower or two. Gauge temperatures and rain chances in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or take your forecast to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.