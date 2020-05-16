First Alert Forecast: continue to keep our eyes in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! Also, I hope you have been applying sunscreen throughout the day!
Between Sunday and Monday, a tropical or subtropical low pressure system - possibly named “Arthur” - remains likely to cruise northward just off of the Cape Fear coastline. Impacts ought to be limited to a brief gusty shower and rip currents, so please continue to keep it safe in the surf and swim near a lifeguard if you’re heading into the waves! Temperatures will for sure still invite you to the water! Expect highs in the 80s and touch of humidity, too.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast. You can see the warm temperatures remain through the beginning of the week, but then drop a bit as an area of low pressure moves in. That will keep the chance for a few showers around through next week. So just keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out and about!
