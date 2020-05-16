First Alert Forecast: continue to keep our eyes in the tropics

Between Sunday and Monday, a tropical or subtropical low pressure system - possibly named “Arthur” - remains likely to cruise northward just off of the Cape Fear coastline. Impacts ought to be limited to a brief gusty shower and rip currents, so please continue to keep it safe in the surf and swim near a lifeguard if you’re heading into the waves! Temperatures will for sure still invite you to the water! Expect highs in the 80s and touch of humidity, too.