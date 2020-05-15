Woman reported missing last seen walking to Wilmington store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who was last known to be heading to a store on Carolina Beach road has been reported missing.
The Wilmington Police Department says Kelsey Gayle Potter was leaving Wilmington Health on Troy Drive and walking to the Rose Discount Store on Carolina Beach Road which is about a mile walk.
Kelsey has a tattoo of a cross on one of her wrists - if you know anything about her you should contact the Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.
