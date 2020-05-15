Woman reported missing last seen walking to Wilmington store

Kelsey Potter was last seen heading to Roses Discount Store in Wilmington. (Source: WPD)
By Bob Bonner | May 15, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman who was last known to be heading to a store on Carolina Beach road has been reported missing.

The Wilmington Police Department says Kelsey Gayle Potter was leaving Wilmington Health on Troy Drive and walking to the Rose Discount Store on Carolina Beach Road which is about a mile walk.

MISSING: Kelsey Gayle Potter, 28. She left on foot from Wilmington Health at 2520 Troy Dr. to go to Roses at 2638...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Kelsey has a tattoo of a cross on one of her wrists - if you know anything about her you should contact the Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.

