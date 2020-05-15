Vehicle crashes into nail salon in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No one was injured when a car crashed into a nail salon Friday in Wilmington.
According to Wilmington police, an elderly woman was driving in the parking lot of the Food Lion shopping center at the 17th Street Ext.-College Road intersection when she hit the gas pedal inadvertently, jumped the curb and crashed into Unwind Nails and Bar.
The vehicle continued all the way to the back of the room.
The business was closed at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner of the business said on a given day 8-10 people would have been sitting where the car came through.
No charges are going to be filed, according to police at the scene.
