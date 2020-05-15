State officials urge expanded testing for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - State officials are expanding their guidance for who should be tested for COVID-19.
“We want to make sure everyone who needs a test gets a test,” NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "The new guidance recommends clinicians test anyone they think could have COVIOD-19. This starts with people who have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 - fever, cough, changes in taste or smell.
“We also want to test anyone who may had close contact with some who was positive for COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.”
Cohen also said the guidance encourages testing for those who work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and migrant farm work camps.
Also among those in expanded testing guidance are:
- people over 65
- those with underlying health conditions
- healthcare workers
- first responders
- front line workers like grocery store and gas station employees
Cohen also said increased testing in recommended for African Americans.
“Because of the disproportionate impact from COVID-19 that we’re seeing among communities of color, testing is also recommend for those who come from these historically marginalized populations,” Cohen said.
