Southport names Hargrove as city manager

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Gordon C. Hargrove has been named the new city manager for Southport, officials announced Friday.
Hargrove most recently served as town manager of Lake Waccamaw.
“In my discussion with Mr. Hargrove during his interview, he displayed a passion for personal and professional development," Southport Mayor Joseph Hatem said. "Mr. Hargrove wanted to be a City Manager, wanted to be in Southport. He did not give up on those goals and he will never give up on his endeavor in serving the city and its citizens.
"I look forward to working with him and will do everything that I can to ensure his success.”
Hargrove will begin his new position with Southport on June 11.
