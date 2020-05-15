Several firearms seized from home in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department seized several firearms from a home on Canal Drive Thursday night.
Police were called to respond to the house in reference to a shots fired call.
Ronald Power III initially refused to cooperate with officers, but eventually surrendered and was arrested. He’s facing several charges, including discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was taken to the New Hanover County Jail and was place on a no bond hold, awaiting his first appearance.
