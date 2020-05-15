Saffo to announced next phase of Wilmington’s State of Emergency Declaration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo is expected to announced the next phase of the city’s State of Emergency Declaration Friday, May 15.
On May 8, Saffo signed a proclamation to extend the local stay-at-home order until May 15, while lifting some restrictions and modifying others.
Short term rentals were allowed to open, but hotels and motels remain closed, except for essential workers.
Amusement locations like playgrounds, country clubs, bowling alleys and the like remain closed. Also, dressing rooms at retailers were still closed.
The order allowed people to leave their homes for commercial activity at any business that is open. Certain businesses remain closed, including bars, personal care businesses, entertainment venues, and gyms. Restaurants can only continue to serve customers for drive-through, take out and delivery.
