NHCS to hold town hall meetings for public input on upcoming school calendars

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Calendar Committee will host two town hall meetings to gather public input regarding year-round and restart calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.
In-person attendance will be strictly limited to no more than 10 people as recommended by the CDC and NC Phase I guidelines.
The general public will have the option to view remotely via live streaming at NHCS Youtube.
Families with students at year-round and restart school sites will receive a link to participate in the town hall via chat from their school principal.
Dates for the town hall meetings are as follows:
- Snipes and Freeman Elementary - May 19 at 7:00 p.m.
- Codington and Eaton Elementary - May 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.