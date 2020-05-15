NHCS to hold town hall meetings for public input on upcoming school calendars

A generic image of the New Hanover County Board of Education. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | May 15, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:45 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Calendar Committee will host two town hall meetings to gather public input regarding year-round and restart calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.

In-person attendance will be strictly limited to no more than 10 people as recommended by the CDC and NC Phase I guidelines.

The general public will have the option to view remotely via live streaming at NHCS Youtube.

Families with students at year-round and restart school sites will receive a link to participate in the town hall via chat from their school principal.

Dates for the town hall meetings are as follows:

  • Snipes and Freeman Elementary - May 19 at 7:00 p.m. 
  • Codington and Eaton Elementary - May 20 at 7:00 p.m.

