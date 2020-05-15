More downtown businesses receive funds from Re-3 grant program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another $20,000 of donations to the Re-3 program funded grants for seven more downtown Wilmington businesses affected by the COVID-19 downturn.
In April, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) partnered with the Longleaf Foundation to form the Re-3 grant program to help downtown businesses re-stock, re-open and re-cover from the Coronavirus.
“When we launched this effort last month, we had high hopes – but the community’s support for the program has truly exceeded our expectations,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise.
The grants were made possible because of gifts from many local donors, including a leading gift from nCino.
Each of the following businesses received $3,000 in this third round of grant funding:
Beer Barrio, The Blind Elephant, The Copper Penny, Port City Cheese Steak, Pour Tap Room, Tavern Law 1832, Varnish Ale and Spirits
“Small business owners have many responsibilities, and this helps relieve some of the financial stress,” said Haley Jensen, co-owner of Beer Barrio.
The grant program attracted 148 applicants before the April 17 deadline and a total of $110,000 has been awarded to date.
“The Re-3 grant program has helped to support and sustain over three dozen Downtown businesses,” said WDI President Ed Wolverton.
Donations are still being accepted.
